Wisdom Marine Lines takes delivery of new 40,000 DWT bulker

Imabari Shipbuilding Group delivered the Paiwan Fortune, a 40,048 DWT bulk carrier to a subsidiary of Taiwan's Wisdom Marine Lines on May 25.
Built at the group's main Imabari shipyard, the vessel flies the Liberian flag and is classed by DNV.
The vessel features a total length of 182.93 metres, a width of 31 metres, and a depth of 15 metres. Powered by a MAN 6G45ME-C9.7 main engine, it has a gross tonnage of 25,020 and operates at a service speed of approximately 14 knots.
Designed with a box-shaped double hull hold construction and topside tanks, the ship is capable of transporting diverse cargoes including grain, coal, ore, cement, and steel coils.
To facilitate cargo handling, Imabari equipped the carrier with four deck cranes, wide hatch openings, and folding hatch covers.
To optimise propulsion, the company applied energy-saving devices, a high-efficiency propeller, and low-friction paint on the outer hull plating. The vessel also includes a ballast water treatment system and an inventory of hazardous materials to comply with international maritime and ship recycling conventions.