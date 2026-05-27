Wisdom Marine Lines takes delivery of new 40,000 DWT bulker

Imabari Shipbuilding Group delivered the Paiwan Fortune, a 40,048 DWT bulk carrier to a subsidiary of Taiwan's Wisdom Marine Lines on May 25.

Built at the group's main Imabari shipyard, the vessel flies the Liberian flag and is classed by DNV.

The vessel features a total length of 182.93 metres, a width of 31 metres, and a depth of 15 metres. Powered by a MAN 6G45ME-C9.7 main engine, it has a gross tonnage of 25,020 and operates at a service speed of approximately 14 knots.