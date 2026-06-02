Japanese shipbuilder delivers new Dunkirkmax bulk carrier

Imabari Shipbuilding has delivered the Frontier Peace, a Dunkirkmax bulk carrier with a deadweight tonnage of 181,987, from its Saijo shipyard on May 26.
The ship measures 291.96 metres in total length, 45 metres in width, and 24.7 metres in depth.
Powered by a MAN 7S60ME-C10.6 main engine, it has a service speed of about 13.65 knots (25.3 kilometres per hour) and a gross tonnage of 94,321. Frontier Peace carries the Panamanian flag and is classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (NK).
The builder stated that the vessel complies with the common structural rules for bulk carriers and oil tankers. Each cargo hold contains topside and hopper tanks for transporting dry bulk cargoes such as coal and ore, with a design that allows the segregation loading of high-density cargo of three tonnes per cubic metre.
The vessel features an exhaust gas recirculation system for its main engine and a selective catalyst reduction system for its power generation facilities.
An exhaust gas cleaning system is also installed, along with energy-saving propeller additives, friction-reducing paint, ballast water treatment equipment, and an inventory list based on the Ship Recycling Convention.