Japanese shipbuilder delivers new Dunkirkmax bulk carrier

Imabari Shipbuilding has delivered the Frontier Peace, a Dunkirkmax bulk carrier with a deadweight tonnage of 181,987, from its Saijo shipyard on May 26.

The ship measures 291.96 metres in total length, 45 metres in width, and 24.7 metres in depth.

Powered by a MAN 7S60ME-C10.6 main engine, it has a service speed of about 13.65 knots (25.3 kilometres per hour) and a gross tonnage of 94,321. Frontier Peace carries the Panamanian flag and is classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (NK).