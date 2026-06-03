New Handymax bulk carrier delivered by Japanese builder

Imabari Shipbuilding Group delivered a new Handymax bulk carrier, Fuji Maru, on May 26. Built by subsidiary Shin Kasado Dockyard, the vessel is designed with a carrying capacity of 63,682 DWT.
The ship features a gross tonnage of 36,146, a total length of 199.98 metres, a width of 32.24 metres, and a depth of 19.30 metres.
It is powered by a MAN 6S50ME-C9.7 main engine that enables a service speed of approximately 14 knots (26 kilometres per hour).
Imabari stated that the Fuji Maru conforms to the common structural rules for bulk carriers and oil tankers. Each cargo hold contains topside and hopper tanks, making the vessel suitable for transporting bulk cargo, grain, coal, ore, cement, steel coils, and long steel.
To improve cargo handling efficiency, the vessel is equipped with four deck cranes and wide hatch openings secured by folding-type hatch covers. It can carry cargoes regulated under both the IMSBC Code and the International Maritime Dangerous Goods Code.
The vessel includes a ballast water treatment system and an inventory of hazardous materials to satisfy MARPOL and ballast water management regulations. The builder stated that it also anticipates meeting future Phase 3 requirements to complement these features.