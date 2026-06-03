New Handymax bulk carrier delivered by Japanese builder

Imabari Shipbuilding Group delivered a new Handymax bulk carrier, Fuji Maru, on May 26. Built by subsidiary Shin Kasado Dockyard, the vessel is designed with a carrying capacity of 63,682 DWT.

The ship features a gross tonnage of 36,146, a total length of 199.98 metres, a width of 32.24 metres, and a depth of 19.30 metres.

It is powered by a MAN 6S50ME-C9.7 main engine that enables a service speed of approximately 14 knots (26 kilometres per hour).