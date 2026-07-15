Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | July 15 – Asian yards focus: deliveries from China and Vietnam plus new orders

Recently delivered vessels include heavy lift ships for a Chinese owner and a Dutch-Korean joint venture, a lifeline freight vessel for a UK customer, and a car carrier for a Norwegian operator. Another Dutch owner has meanwhile placed orders for new ice-capable ships.
China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) recently placed a new heavy lift crane vessel into service.
The semi-submersible Sihang Yongsheng (四航永盛) is classed by China Classification Society, which said that the vessel is the largest fully rotating, semi-submersible crane ship to be built in China. Design and construction of the vessel were undertaken by CCCC's Fourth Navigation Bureau.
Capable of operating in unlimited navigation areas, Sihang Yongsheng has an LOA of 110 metres, a beam of 43.8 metres, a draught of 5.8 metres, a depth of eight metres, a total deck area of 4,800 square metres, and a maximum working depth of 28.6 metres.
Wallenius Wilhelmsen has taken delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard.
Arctic Tern is the lead ship of a new series of PCTCs fitted with methanol dual-fuel propulsion. The vessel will be deployed through EUKOR Car Carriers, the shipping line jointly owned by Wallenius Wilhelmsen and the Hyundai Motor Group.
Following delivery, Arctic Tern will enter service between Asia and Europe almost immediately. The vessel is also expected to complete her first methanol bunkering shortly after delivery.
UK-based shipping company the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group (ISSG) has formally named its newest purpose-built freight vessel.
Menawethan was built to provide a modern freight service for the Isles of Scilly, replacing the older vessel Gry Maritha in delivering essential goods and supplies to the islands.
ISSG said the vessel features a range of improvements, including a much-enhanced cargo capacity and an improved capacity for perishable, chilled and frozen goods. This means that supplies can be transferred between the mainland and the islands more reliably all year round.
She also has a passenger lounge with accommodation for 12 people.
Netherlands-based BigLift Shipping and South Korea's Chung Yang Shipping (CY Shipping) have formally named the first unit in a new series of heavy lift vessels.
CY Frontier was built by Jing Jiang Nanyang Shipbuilding of China. BigLift said the vessel and her sisters have been designed to meet the growing demand for the transportation of increasingly large offshore, energy and industrial modules.
Construction of the remaining three vessels is progressing according to schedule. The partners expect BigLift Pioneer, the second vessel in the series, will be delivered later this year.
Dutch shipping company Royal Wagenborg has placed an order for ten new multi-purpose cargo vessels in a series to be built by Dajin Heavy Industry of China.
The acquisition is part of an expansion of Wagenborg's fleet through a partnership with UK-based Carisbrooke Shipping.
The ships will each have ice class 1A-reinforced hulls and a deadweight of 7,400. Wagenborg said the new vessels will form an integral part of the company's long-term fleet strategy aimed at standardisation and operational efficiency and reliability.