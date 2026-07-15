Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | July 15 – Asian yards focus: deliveries from China and Vietnam plus new orders

China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) recently placed a new heavy lift crane vessel into service.

The semi-submersible Sihang Yongsheng (四航永盛) is classed by China Classification Society, which said that the vessel is the largest fully rotating, semi-submersible crane ship to be built in China. Design and construction of the vessel were undertaken by CCCC's Fourth Navigation Bureau.

Capable of operating in unlimited navigation areas, Sihang Yongsheng has an LOA of 110 metres, a beam of 43.8 metres, a draught of 5.8 metres, a depth of eight metres, a total deck area of 4,800 square metres, and a maximum working depth of 28.6 metres.