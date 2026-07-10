Wallenius Wilhelmsen takes delivery of methanol dual-fuel car carrier

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has taken delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard.

Arctic Tern is the lead ship of a new series of PCTCs fitted with methanol dual-fuel propulsion. The vessel will be deployed through EUKOR Car Carriers, the shipping line jointly owned by Wallenius Wilhelmsen and the Hyundai Motor Group.

Following delivery, Arctic Tern will enter service between Asia and Europe almost immediately. The vessel is also expected to complete her first methanol bunkering shortly after delivery.