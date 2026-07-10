Wallenius Wilhelmsen takes delivery of methanol dual-fuel car carrier

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has taken delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard.
Arctic Tern is the lead ship of a new series of PCTCs fitted with methanol dual-fuel propulsion. The vessel will be deployed through EUKOR Car Carriers, the shipping line jointly owned by Wallenius Wilhelmsen and the Hyundai Motor Group.
Following delivery, Arctic Tern will enter service between Asia and Europe almost immediately. The vessel is also expected to complete her first methanol bunkering shortly after delivery.
The Marshall Islands-flagged PCTC has an LOA of 228 metres, a beam of 38 metres, a deadweight of 15,750, and a capacity of 9,300 CEUs.
Thirteen other PCTCs from the same series will also be built for Wallenius Wilhelmsen. These will include five 9,300CEU ships and eight 11,700CEU ships.
The 11,700CEU PCTCs were originally developed as 9,300CEU ships but were upsized during design work. These first of these ships will be handed over to Wallenius Wilhelmsen in late 2027.
The upsized vessels will share many of the integral design features of their parent class such as dual-fuel engines that are methanol-capable from delivery, improved ramp strength, significant high and heavy capacity, and features that ensure energy efficiency, safety and crew welfare.