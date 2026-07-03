Wagenborg taps Chinese builder for 10 ice-class vessels

Dutch shipping company Royal Wagenborg has placed an order for ten new multi-purpose cargo vessels in a series to be built by Dajin Heavy Industry of China.
The acquisition is part of an expansion of Wagenborg's fleet through a partnership with UK-based Carisbrooke Shipping.
The ships will each have ice class 1A-reinforced hulls and a deadweight of 7,400. Wagenborg said the new vessels will form an integral part of the company's long-term fleet strategy aimed at standardisation and operational efficiency and reliability.
Delivery of the first eight units is scheduled between the third quarter of 2027 and early 2029. If options are exercised, the last two ships will follow in the middle of 2029.
Under the partnership, Carisbrooke will be responsible for technical and crew management, while Wagenborg will provide commercial management and integrate the vessels into its chartering activities.
Wagenborg said the addition of these vessels will strengthen its position in the Baltic region.