Wagenborg taps Chinese builder for 10 ice-class vessels

Dutch shipping company Royal Wagenborg has placed an order for ten new multi-purpose cargo vessels in a series to be built by Dajin Heavy Industry of China.

The acquisition is part of an expansion of Wagenborg's fleet through a partnership with UK-based Carisbrooke Shipping.

The ships will each have ice class 1A-reinforced hulls and a deadweight of 7,400. Wagenborg said the new vessels will form an integral part of the company's long-term fleet strategy aimed at standardisation and operational efficiency and reliability.