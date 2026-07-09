Isles of Scilly Steamship's new cargo vessel formally named

UK-based shipping company the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group (ISSG) has formally named its newest purpose-built freight vessel.

Menawethan was built to provide a modern freight service for the Isles of Scilly, replacing the older vessel Gry Maritha in delivering essential goods and supplies to the islands.

ISSG said the vessel features a range of improvements, including a much-enhanced cargo capacity and an improved capacity for perishable, chilled and frozen goods. This means that supplies can be transferred between the mainland and the islands more reliably all year round.

She also has a passenger lounge with accommodation for 12 people.