China Communications Construction places semi-submersible crane ship into service

China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) recently placed a new heavy lift crane vessel into service.
The semi-submersible Sihang Yongsheng (四航永盛) is classed by China Classification Society, which said that the vessel is the largest fully rotating, semi-submersible crane ship to be built in China. Design and construction of the vessel were undertaken by CCCC's Fourth Navigation Bureau.
Capable of operating in unlimited navigation areas, Sihang Yongsheng has an LOA of 110 metres, a beam of 43.8 metres, a draught of 5.8 metres, a depth of eight metres, a total deck area of 4,800 square metres, and a maximum working depth of 28.6 metres.
The installed crane has a maximum lifting capacity of 2,200 tons and a maximum lifting height of 172.5 metres while the deck can transport up to 10,000 tons of various types of cargo such as offshore platform modules and large caissons.
The vessel can also be deployed for installation works in ports and in coastal waters.