BigLift, CY Shipping christen first heavy lift vessel in new series

Netherlands-based BigLift Shipping and South Korea's Chung Yang Shipping (CY Shipping) have formally named the first unit in a new series of heavy lift vessels.
CY Frontier was built by Jing Jiang Nanyang Shipbuilding of China. BigLift said the vessel and her sisters have been designed to meet the growing demand for the transportation of increasingly large offshore, energy and industrial modules.
Construction of the remaining three vessels is progressing according to schedule. The partners expect BigLift Pioneer, the second vessel in the series, will be delivered later this year.
The newbuild has a length of 180 metres, a beam of 43 metres, and a fully unobstructed cargo deck measuring 43 by 140 metres and providing a total area of 6,020 square metres. Cargo can be loaded and discharged over both the stern and the side using Ro-Ro and skidding methods.
BigLift said that, with a deadweight of 25,000, a ballast system capable of handling 12,000 cubic metres per hour and advanced tidal compensation capabilities, the vessels are ideally suited for heavy transport and module installation projects.
CY Frontier and her sisters are fully compatible with BigLift Shipping's module carriers BigLift Barentsz and BigLift Baffin. Comparable frame spacing, vessel depth, ballast systems and operational capabilities will ensure interchangeability between the two classes.
At the same time, CY Frontier offers a longer cargo deck and enhanced stern-loading capabilities, providing customers with even greater operational flexibility and expanding the range of projects that can be accommodated.