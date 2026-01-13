Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | January 14 – Bulker and PCTC deliveries, Dutch heavy lift ship order and more

Italian shipping company the Grimaldi Group took delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) during a ceremony in Shanghai on Monday, January 12.

Grande Manila is the fifth ship in a series that also includes Grande Tianjin and Grande Auckland, which were handed over by China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding to Grimaldi in 2025.

Like her earlier sisters, Grande Manila has a length of 200 metres, a beam of 38 metres, and a total capacity of 9,241 CEUs.