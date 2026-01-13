Dry Cargo

Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | January 14 – Bulker and PCTC deliveries, Dutch heavy lift ship order and more

Deliveries include new car carriers to operators in Europe and a Japanese-built bulk carrier and a new Dutch hybrid cargo ship has begun undergoing sea trials. A Dutch yard has meanwhile secured an order for a heavy lift vessel.

Grimaldi takes delivery of fifth ammonia-ready car carrier in series

Delivery ceremony of Grimaldi's new pure car and truck carrier Grande Manila, January 12, 2026
Delivery ceremony of Grimaldi's new pure car and truck carrier Grande Manila, January 12, 2026

Italian shipping company the Grimaldi Group took delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) during a ceremony in Shanghai on Monday, January 12.

Grande Manila is the fifth ship in a series that also includes Grande Tianjin and Grande Auckland, which were handed over by China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding to Grimaldi in 2025.

Like her earlier sisters, Grande Manila has a length of 200 metres, a beam of 38 metres, and a total capacity of 9,241 CEUs.

Japanese yard delivers new 40,000 DWT bulk carrier

Norse Kamijima
Norse KamijimaImabari Shipbuilding Group

Imabari Shipbuilding Group handed over the 40,000 DWT bulk carrier Norse Kamijima on January 7, 2026. The vessel was built by Shimanami Shipyard, a member of the group, and operates under the Singapore flag.

The bulk carrier has a deadweight of 40,240 and a gross tonnage of 25,240. It has a total length of 182.93 metres, a breadth of 31 metres, and a depth of 15 metres. Power is provided by a MAN 6G45ME-C9.7 main engine, which provides a service speed of approximately 13.75 knots.

The vessel features a double hull and box-shaped hold construction with topside tanks. It is designed to carry a variety of cargoes, including grain, coal, ore, cement, steel coils, and long-size steel.

Netherlands' Hartman orders new heavy lift ship from local builder

Netherlands-based Hartman Seatrade has selected local company Rock Shipbuilding for the construction of a new heavy lift vessel.

Upon completion, the vessel will have a 500-ton lifting capacity, a deadweight of 4,600, and a hybrid electric propulsion system that includes a four-stroke engine and batteries. The propulsion will deliver a maximum speed of 19.5 knots and a cruising speed of 11 knots in electric mode.

Design work on the vessel will be undertaken by Conoship International.

Sea trials begin for Vertom Group's newest hybrid cargo ship

Vertom Quina heading out for her initial sea trials
Vertom Quina heading out for her initial sea trialsRoyal T Shipyards

Netherlands-based Royal T Shipyards has begun conducting sea trials of a new cargo ship slated for local operator the Vertom Group.

Vertom Quina is the 10th unit in a series of multi-purpose vessels capable of carrying bulk, general, and containerised cargo.

The ship features an optimised hull form and is with a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system. The latter is of modular construction to accommodate modifications that would allow the engines to run on low-emission fuels such as hydrogen and methanol in the future.

Sallaum Lines takes delivery of dual-fuel car carrier

Ocean Explorer
Ocean Explorer

Swiss shipping company Sallaum Lines took delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) in a ceremony in China on Tuesday, January 6.

Ocean Explorer was built by Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding in compliance with American Bureau of Shipping class requirements. She is a near-identical sister of Ocean Breeze, which was handed over to Sallaum last year.

The Panamanian-flagged newbuild has a length of 199.9 metres, a beam of 38 metres, a design draught of 8.65 metres, a moulded depth of 14.8 metres, and space for 7,500 CEUs across 13 vehicle decks. Power is provided by a dual-fuel engine that can also run on LNG.

