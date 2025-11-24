Vertom Group names 10th hybrid cargo ship in series

Vertom Quina features an optimised hull form and will be fitted with hybrid diesel-electric propulsion. The propulsion will be of modular construction to accommodate modifications to allow the engines to run on future low-emission fuels such as hydrogen and methanol.

The completed ship will have an LOA of 118.6 metres, a beam of 14.3 metres, a draught of 6.3 metres, a gross tonnage of over 4,700, a box-shaped cargo hold with a capacity of up to 9,336 cubic metres, and space for 56 TEUs. The propulsion will meanwhile deliver a speed of just over 11 knots.