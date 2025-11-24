Vertom Group names 10th hybrid cargo ship in series

Dutch shipping company the Vertom Group formally named its newest hybrid cargo vessel in a ceremony on Friday, November 21.
Vertom Quina is the 10th in a series of multi-purpose vessels capable of carrying bulk and containerised cargo. Design work was provided by Groot Ship Design and construction is underway at Royal T Shipyards.
Vertom Quina features an optimised hull form and will be fitted with hybrid diesel-electric propulsion. The propulsion will be of modular construction to accommodate modifications to allow the engines to run on future low-emission fuels such as hydrogen and methanol.
The completed ship will have an LOA of 118.6 metres, a beam of 14.3 metres, a draught of 6.3 metres, a gross tonnage of over 4,700, a box-shaped cargo hold with a capacity of up to 9,336 cubic metres, and space for 56 TEUs. The propulsion will meanwhile deliver a speed of just over 11 knots.
In combination with an advanced power management system, the propulsion will help minimise energy losses as well as reduce overall fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.