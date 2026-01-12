Japanese yard delivers new 40,000 DWT bulk carrier

Imabari Shipbuilding Group handed over the 40,000 DWT bulk carrier Norse Kamijima on January 7, 2026. The vessel was built by Shimanami Shipyard, a member of the group, and operates under the Singapore flag.

The bulk carrier has a deadweight of 40,240 and a gross tonnage of 25,240. It has a total length of 182.93 metres, a breadth of 31 metres, and a depth of 15 metres. Power is provided by a MAN 6G45ME-C9.7 main engine, which provides a service speed of approximately 13.75 knots.

The vessel features a double hull and box-shaped hold construction with topside tanks. It is designed to carry a variety of cargoes, including grain, coal, ore, cement, steel coils, and long-size steel.