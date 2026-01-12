Bulkers

Japanese yard delivers new 40,000 DWT bulk carrier

Norse Kamijima
Norse KamijimaImabari Shipbuilding Group
Published on

Imabari Shipbuilding Group handed over the 40,000 DWT bulk carrier Norse Kamijima on January 7, 2026. The vessel was built by Shimanami Shipyard, a member of the group, and operates under the Singapore flag.

The bulk carrier has a deadweight of 40,240 and a gross tonnage of 25,240. It has a total length of 182.93 metres, a breadth of 31 metres, and a depth of 15 metres. Power is provided by a MAN 6G45ME-C9.7 main engine, which provides a service speed of approximately 13.75 knots.

The vessel features a double hull and box-shaped hold construction with topside tanks. It is designed to carry a variety of cargoes, including grain, coal, ore, cement, steel coils, and long-size steel.

Norse Kamijima is equipped with four deck cranes, and each cargo hold features a wide hatch opening with folding-type hatch covers. For environmental compliance, the ship satisfies MARPOL and ballast water management conventions.

Regarding emission control, the builder noted that the vessel addresses Phase 3 requirements ahead of the required schedule. It is also equipped with a ballast water treatment system and maintains an inventory of hazardous material in accordance with the ship recycling convention.

Asia
Japan
Imabari Shipbuilding Group

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com