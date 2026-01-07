Sallaum Lines takes delivery of dual-fuel car carrier

The Panamanian-flagged newbuild has a length of 199.9 metres, a beam of 38 metres, a design draught of 8.65 metres, a moulded depth of 14.8 metres, and space for 7,500 CEUs across 13 vehicle decks. Power is provided by a dual-fuel engine that can also run on LNG.

The vessel can also transport hydrogen- and natural gas-powered vehicles as well as hazardous cargo in addition to vehicles with conventional combustion engines. Four of the vehicle decks are liftable to permit the carriage of larger freight such as trailers and buses.

Sallaum Lines said the acquisition of the PCTCs is part of a broader strategy by the company to establish a China-focused global logistics network.