Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | February 4 – Indonesian Ro-Ro delivery, Finnish deck carrier order and more

Deliveries include a Ro-Ro vessel for an Indonesian shipping company and a Handymax bulker built in Japan. A UK-owned general cargo ship for inter-island routes has begun undergoing sea trials. Lastly, orders have been placed for new vehicle carriers and an open deck ship.
Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding delivered the Agatti Island on January 27, a 64,000 DWT bulk carrier. The vessel, which is flagged in Panama and classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (NK), is an ocean-going Handymax bulk carrier.
The ship has a total length of 199.98 metres, a beam of 32.24 metres, and a depth of 19.30 metres. It has a specified deadweight tonnage of 63,646, a gross tonnage of 36,257, and is powered by a single MAN 6S50ME-C9.7 main engine.
Imabari noted that the vessel achieves its performance through the application of energy-saving devices, a high-efficiency propeller, and low-friction paint for the outer hull plating. The ship has a service speed of approximately 14 knots.
Indonesian shipping company Fajar Bahari Nusantara (FBN) recently took delivery of a new freight-only Ro-Ro vessel.
Fajar Bahari X is a sister ship of Fajar Bahari VIII and Fajar Bahari IX, which were designed by Tianjin Desay Marine Engineering and built by Guangxi Shipyard. The two earlier vessels were delivered to FBN in 2025.
The newbuild has an LOA of 106 metres, a beam of 22.6 metres, a depth of 6.4 metres, and a gross tonnage of 11,606. Loading of vehicles is via a port side ramp door that measures 5.6 metres high to permit the transport of larger freight.
Stena RoRo has commissioned a new series of Ro-Ro vessels, consisting of two confirmed ships and options for four additional units. The vessels were developed by the company alongside Italian firm NAOS Ship and Boat Design.
The vessels will have a length of 200 metres and a beam of 31 metres. The ships will have a deadweight tonnage of approximately 15,000 and a draft of 7.5 metres. Operating at a speed of 21 knots, the vessels can be configured in a three-deck version with 3,400 lane metres or a four-deck version with 4,750 lane metres.
The first two ships are scheduled for delivery in March 2029 and June 2029, according to Stena RoRo. If the options for the four remaining vessels are exercised, the company stated they will be delivered at three-month intervals following the initial pair.
The Isles of Scilly Steamship Group's (ISSG) new purpose-built freight vessel has begun undergoing sea trials in Vietnam.
Menawethan will sail from Piriou Vietnam's shipyard down the Nha Be river to Vung Tau. The sea trials will be conducted off the coast of Vung Tau in the South China Sea, within 30 kilometres of the shore.
Following the completion of sea trials, the vessel will undergo final fit-out and certification before making her delivery voyage to the UK ahead of entry into service.
Once complete, Menawethan will provide a modern freight service for the Isles of Scilly, replacing the older vessel Gry Maritha in delivering essential goods and supplies to the islands year-round.
Finnish shipping company Meriaura has selected China's Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard for the construction of a new open deck carrier.
The ship will have a length of 120 metres, a beam of 21.6 metres, a deadweight of 6,800, and a DP2 system. Her delivery is scheduled for early 2028.
Finnish naval architecture firm Deltamarin will design the vessel in compliance with ice class 1A standards.