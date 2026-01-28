Stena RoRo places order for two new ships with four options

Stena RoRo has commissioned a new series of Ro-Ro vessels, consisting of two confirmed ships and options for four additional units. The vessels were developed by the company alongside Italian firm NAOS Ship and Boat Design.

The vessels will have a length of 200 metres and a beam of 31 metres. The ships will have a deadweight tonnage of approximately 15,000 and a draft of 7.5 metres. Operating at a speed of 21 knots, the vessels can be configured in a three-deck version with 3,400 lane metres or a four-deck version with 4,750 lane metres.

The first two ships are scheduled for delivery in March 2029 and June 2029, according to Stena RoRo. If the options for the four remaining vessels are exercised, the company stated they will be delivered at three-month intervals following the initial pair.