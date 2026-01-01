VESSEL REVIEW | Fajar Bahari VIII & Fajar Bahari IX – Ro-Ro pair to serve inter-island routes in Indonesia
Indonesian shipping company Fajar Bahari Nusantara (FBN) recently took delivery of two new Ro-Ro vessels in a series built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Guangxi Shipyard.
Designed by China’s Tianjin Desay Marine Engineering, Fajar Bahari VIII and Fajar Bahari IX are being operated on round trips on FBN’s Jakarta-Balikpapan inter-island route, transporting vehicles and other freight such as construction equipment and containers.
Significant capacity for archipelagic transit
The vessels each have an LOA of 109 metres (358 feet), a beam of 24 metres (79 feet), a draught of 3.8 metres (12 feet), a deadweight of 3,578, a diesel propulsion system, and space for up to 400 cars or 30 larger vehicles such as trailers and buses across a total of 2,000 lane metres (6,600 linear feet).
Loading of vehicles is via a port side ramp door that measures 5.6 metres (18 feet) high to permit the transport of larger freight.
Enhanced safety and stability features
The vessels feature optimised hull forms for stability when navigating in tropical waters while their relatively narrow beams provide ample deck space and ensure ease of navigation in congested ports.
The bridge on each ship also boasts integrated controls for monitoring the propulsion machinery and cargo operations.
For added safety, the interiors are fitted with fire detection and fixed suppression systems.
Fajar Bahari VIII and Fajar Bahari IX are both classed by China Classification Society. Another sister vessel, Fajar Bahari X, will enter service on the same route in the coming months.