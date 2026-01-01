VESSEL REVIEW | Fajar Bahari VIII & Fajar Bahari IX – Ro-Ro pair to serve inter-island routes in Indonesia

Indonesian shipping company Fajar Bahari Nusantara (FBN) recently took delivery of two new Ro-Ro vessels in a series built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Guangxi Shipyard.

Designed by China’s Tianjin Desay Marine Engineering, Fajar Bahari VIII and Fajar Bahari IX are being operated on round trips on FBN’s Jakarta-Balikpapan inter-island route, transporting vehicles and other freight such as construction equipment and containers.