Isles of Scilly Steamship's newest cargo vessel begins undergoing sea trials

The Isles of Scilly Steamship Group's (ISSG) new purpose-built freight vessel has begun undergoing sea trials in Vietnam.

Menawethan will sail from Piriou Vietnam's shipyard down the Nha Be river to Vung Tau. The sea trials will be conducted off the coast of Vung Tau in the South China Sea, within 30 kilometres of the shore.

Following the completion of sea trials, the vessel will undergo final fit-out and certification before making her delivery voyage to the UK ahead of entry into service.

Once complete, Menawethan will provide a modern freight service for the Isles of Scilly, replacing the older vessel Gry Maritha in delivering essential goods and supplies to the islands year-round.