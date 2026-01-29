Indonesia's Fajar Bahari Nusantara takes delivery of new Ro-Ro vessel

Indonesian shipping company Fajar Bahari Nusantara (FBN) recently took delivery of a new freight-only Ro-Ro vessel.
Fajar Bahari X is a sister ship of Fajar Bahari VIII and Fajar Bahari IX (pictured), which were designed by Tianjin Desay Marine Engineering and built by Guangxi Shipyard. The two earlier vessels were delivered to FBN in 2025.
The newbuild has an LOA of 106 metres, a beam of 22.6 metres, a depth of 6.4 metres, and a gross tonnage of 11,606. Loading of vehicles is via a port side ramp door that measures 5.6 metres high to permit the transport of larger freight.
The vessel features an optimised hull form for stability when navigating in tropical waters while the relatively narrow beam provides ample deck space and ensures ease of navigation in congested ports.
The bridge on each ship has integrated controls for monitoring the propulsion machinery and cargo operations.
For added safety, the interiors are fitted with fire detection and fixed suppression systems.
Like her sisters, Fajar Bahari X was built in compliance with China Classification Society requirements.