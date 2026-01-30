Japanese shipbuilder hands over 64,000DWT Handymax bulker

Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding delivered the Agatti Island on January 27, a 64,000 DWT bulk carrier. The vessel, which is flagged in Panama and classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (NK), is an ocean-going Handymax bulk carrier.
The ship has a total length of 199.98 metres, a beam of 32.24 metres, and a depth of 19.30 metres. It has a specified deadweight tonnage of 63,646, a gross tonnage of 36,257, and is powered by a single MAN 6S50ME-C9.7 main engine.
Imabari noted that the vessel achieves its performance through the application of energy-saving devices, a high-efficiency propeller, and low-friction paint for the outer hull plating. The ship has a service speed of approximately 14 knots.
The ship was built according to common structural rules and features a hold construction designed for a variety of cargo. Imabari stated the vessel is suitable for loading various types of bulk cargoes, and each cargo hold includes topside and hopper tanks to accommodate these different materials.
To improve cargo handling, the Agatti Island features four deck cranes and wide cargo hatch openings equipped with folding-type hatch covers. The vessel’s design allows for the transport of goods regulated under the international maritime solid bulk cargoes code and the international maritime dangerous goods code.
Imabari stated the ship satisfies current EEDI requirements as well as phase three standards required for ships built in and after 2025.