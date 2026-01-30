Japanese shipbuilder hands over 64,000DWT Handymax bulker

Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding delivered the Agatti Island on January 27, a 64,000 DWT bulk carrier. The vessel, which is flagged in Panama and classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (NK), is an ocean-going Handymax bulk carrier.

The ship has a total length of 199.98 metres, a beam of 32.24 metres, and a depth of 19.30 metres. It has a specified deadweight tonnage of 63,646, a gross tonnage of 36,257, and is powered by a single MAN 6S50ME-C9.7 main engine.

Imabari noted that the vessel achieves its performance through the application of energy-saving devices, a high-efficiency propeller, and low-friction paint for the outer hull plating. The ship has a service speed of approximately 14 knots.