Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | February 18 – China focus: car carrier and bulker deliveries to Europe, Dutch heavy lift ship order and more

The focus is on Chinese shipyards this week as we cover bulk carrier and car carrier deliveries and orders for heavy lift ships. Featured shipowners include one local firm and others from as far away as western Europe.
Netherlands-based BigLift Shipping has placed an order for a new heavy lift vessel scheduled for delivery in June 2028.
BigLift said the vessel will strengthen its capacity to meet growing global demand for heavy lift and project cargo transport.
The vessel, a sister ship of the 156-metre-long Happy Star (pictured), will be built at Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore in China. The initial order is for one vessel, with an option for a second.
Norwegian shipping company Halten Bulk has selected China's Jiangsu Soho Marine Heavy Industry for the construction of two new 7,100DWT bulk carriers in a series.
The contract between Halten Bulk and Soho Marine also includes options for up to two additional vessels. Design work on all four ships will be undertaken by the Norwegian Ship Design Company.
The vessels will each feature rotor sails and a hybrid electric propulsion system consisting of a shaft generator and battery pack.
Italian shipping company the Grimaldi Group took delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) on Thursday, February 12.
Grande Michigan is the third vessel in a series of five PCTCs that are each capable of transporting 9,000 CEUs. The ship was built China Merchants Heavy Industry Jiangsu while her earlier sisters Grande Shanghai and Grande Svezia were built by China Merchants Heavy Industry Haimen.
Design work on the entire five-ship series was undertaken by naval architecture firm Knud E Hansen of Denmark.
Norway's Klaveness Combination Carriers took delivery of a new bulk carrier on Wednesday, February 11.
Balder was built by China's New Yangzi Shipbuilding in fulfilment of an order for three bulk and caustic soda cargo vessels placed by Klaveness in 2023. Two other ships from the same series will be handed over later this year.
The newbuild has an LOA of 228.4 metres, a beam of 34.8 metres, a depth of 20.9 metres, a draught of 14.5 metres, and a deadweight of 83,000 at full load displacement. Construction was done in compliance with DNV class requirements.
China's Fujian Guohang Ocean Shipping Group has taken delivery of a new bulk carrier built by local shipyard Jiangsu Haitong Offshore Engineering Equipment (JSHT).
GH Harvest is the second vessel in a new series of 63,500DWT Ultramax bulk carriers built by JHST for the same owner. GH Pride, the series' lead ship, was delivered in January.
The vessel features an oversized hold equipped with four cranes and grabs, thus enhancing her ability to accommodate various types of cargo.