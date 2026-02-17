BigLift orders new heavy lift ship from Chinese yard

Netherlands-based BigLift Shipping has placed an order for a new heavy lift vessel scheduled for delivery in June 2028.
BigLift said the vessel will strengthen its capacity to meet growing global demand for heavy lift and project cargo transport.
The vessel, a sister ship of the 156-metre-long Happy Star (pictured), will be built at Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore in China. The initial order is for one vessel, with an option for a second.
The vessel will feature advanced lifting capabilities, including tandem lifts of up to 2,200 tonnes. Its full-width weather deck and adjustable tweendeck will ensure optimal cargo space.
The two 1,100-tonne heavy lift mast cranes will be supplied by Huisman.
The vessel will be built to Finnish/Swedish 1A ice class standards, thus ensuring it can operate safely and efficiently in demanding conditions worldwide. BigLift said it will also incorporate a range of optimisations and enhancements aligned with the latest regulatory requirements and technological advancements.