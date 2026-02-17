BigLift orders new heavy lift ship from Chinese yard

Netherlands-based BigLift Shipping has placed an order for a new heavy lift vessel scheduled for delivery in June 2028.

BigLift said the vessel will strengthen its capacity to meet growing global demand for heavy lift and project cargo transport.

The vessel, a sister ship of the 156-metre-long Happy Star (pictured), will be built at Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore in China. The initial order is for one vessel, with an option for a second.