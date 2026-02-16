Norway's Halten Bulk taps Chinese yard for two 7,100DWT newbuildings

Norwegian shipping company Halten Bulk has selected China's Jiangsu Soho Marine Heavy Industry for the construction of two new 7,100DWT bulk carriers in a series.

The contract between Halten Bulk and Soho Marine also includes options for up to two additional vessels. Design work on all four ships will be undertaken by the Norwegian Ship Design Company.

The vessels will each feature rotor sails and a hybrid electric propulsion system consisting of a shaft generator and battery pack.