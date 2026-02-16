Norway's Halten Bulk taps Chinese yard for two 7,100DWT newbuildings

Norwegian shipping company Halten Bulk has selected China's Jiangsu Soho Marine Heavy Industry for the construction of two new 7,100DWT bulk carriers in a series.
The contract between Halten Bulk and Soho Marine also includes options for up to two additional vessels. Design work on all four ships will be undertaken by the Norwegian Ship Design Company.
The vessels will each feature rotor sails and a hybrid electric propulsion system consisting of a shaft generator and battery pack.
They will also be equipped with electric excavators and a number of additional measures for enhancing energy efficiency.
The 104-metre vessels will primarily operate in the spot market along the Norwegian coast, in the North Sea, the Nordic region and the Baltic, in line with Halten Bulk’s existing fleet.
"The new ships will provide our employees with an excellent workplace and, importantly, deliver significant emission reductions for our customers at competitive prices," said Ivar Ulvan, Managing Director of Halten Bulk.