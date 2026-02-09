Fujian Guohang Ocean Shipping takes delivery of Ultramax bulker

China's Fujian Guohang Ocean Shipping Group has taken delivery of a new bulk carrier built by local shipyard Jiangsu Haitong Offshore Engineering Equipment (JSHT).

GH Harvest is the second vessel in a new series of 63,500DWT Ultramax bulk carriers built by JHST for the same owner. GH Pride, the series' lead ship, was delivered in January.

The vessel features an oversized hold equipped with four cranes and grabs, thus enhancing her ability to accommodate various types of cargo.