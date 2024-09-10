Container Vessel News Roundup | September 10 – Low-emission ship orders and deliveries; focus on methanol, LNG and battery propulsion

China's Wuhu Shipyard has begun construction on five new containerships in a series ordered by local shipowner Jiangsu Ocean Shipping. Classed by China Classification Society, the vessels will have all-electric propulsion, a length of 79.94 metres, a beam of 12.65 metres, and a capacity of 120 TEUs.

Each ship's electric propulsion system will consist of 3,400kWh lithium iron phosphate battery packs and 240kW motors. This configuration will deliver a speed of 7.5 knots and a range of 220 kilometres.

The vessels will be operated primarily on the Yangtze River and the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal. They belong to the same series as Jiangyuan Baihe, which was delivered to Jiangsu Ocean Shipping in 2023.