Container Vessel News Roundup | September 10 – Low-emission ship orders and deliveries; focus on methanol, LNG and battery propulsion

Container Shipping

Deliveries include LNG-fuelled ships to operators in Germany and France and a methanol-fuelled newbuild for a Danish company. Construction meanwhile begins on new vessels ordered by Chinese owners.

First steel cut for new 2,340TEU vessel for Shanghai Hanhui Shipping

China's Lixin Shipbuilding has cut the first steel to be used for the construction of a new containership ordered by local customer Shanghai Hanhui Shipping Development.

Upon completion, the ship will measure 187.9 by 30.5 metres will be able to transport up to 2,340 TEUs. The vessel will have an unlimited navigation area.

Construction begins on electric inland containerships for China's Jiangsu Ocean

Steel-cutting ceremony for new 120TEU ships ordered by Jiangsu Ocean Shipping
Steel-cutting ceremony for new 120TEU ships ordered by Jiangsu Ocean ShippingChina Classification Society

China's Wuhu Shipyard has begun construction on five new containerships in a series ordered by local shipowner Jiangsu Ocean Shipping. Classed by China Classification Society, the vessels will have all-electric propulsion, a length of 79.94 metres, a beam of 12.65 metres, and a capacity of 120 TEUs.

Each ship's electric propulsion system will consist of 3,400kWh lithium iron phosphate battery packs and 240kW motors. This configuration will deliver a speed of 7.5 knots and a range of 220 kilometres.

The vessels will be operated primarily on the Yangtze River and the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal. They belong to the same series as Jiangyuan Baihe, which was delivered to Jiangsu Ocean Shipping in 2023.

CMA CGM welcomes LNG-fuelled 2,000TEU ship to fleet

CMA CGM welcomes LNG-fuelled 2,000TEU ship to fleet
CMA CGM AlhambraCMA CGM

French shipping company the CMA CGM Group has taken delivery of a new container vessel built by HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea. The Malta-registered CMA CGM Alhambra belongs to a new series of ten containerships powered by LNG and featuring a new hull design developed to improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

COSCO Shipping orders 12 methanol-fuelled 14,000TEU boxships

COSCO Shipping orders 12 methanol-fuelled boxships
Rendering of a 14,100TEU methanol dual-fuel containership for COSCO Shipping's Latin America routesCOSCO Shipping

COSCO Shipping Lines, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China's COSCO Shipping Holdings, has entered into an agreement with COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry for the construction of a new series of 12 container vessels.

All 12 ships are scheduled to be delivered between May 2027 and March 2029 in fulfilment of a contract worth approximately US$2.154 billion. They will be operated primarily on COSCO Shipping's Latin America routes.

Maersk christens newest methanol-fuelled ultra-large containership

Maersk christens fourth methanol-fuelled ship in series
Christening of Alette Mærsk at the Port of Los AngelesMaersk

Danish shipping company A.P. Moller Maersk formally named a new ultra-large containership (ULCS) in a ceremony at the Port of Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 27.

Alette Mærsk is the third in a series of vessels that also includes lead ship Ane Mærsk and Antonia Mærsk, which were delivered earlier this year. The newbuild has a length of 350 metres, a beam of 53.5 metres, a draught of 18 metres, capacity for 16,592 TEUs, and accommodation for 30 crewmembers.

Hapag-Lloyd takes delivery of LNG-fuelled 23,000TEU boxship

Hapag-Lloyd takes delivery of LNG-fuelled 23,000TEU boxship
Hamburg ExpressHapag-Lloyd

German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd has taken delivery of a new container vessel built by Hanwha Ocean of South Korea. Hamburg Express belongs to a series of 12 ships that also includes Singapore Express, which was delivered in May of this year.

