Maersk christens newest methanol-fuelled ultra-large containership

Alette Mærsk is the third in a series of vessels that also includes lead ship Ane Mærsk and Antonia Mærsk, which were delivered earlier this year. The newbuild has a length of 350 metres, a beam of 53.5 metres, a draught of 18 metres, capacity for 16,592 TEUs, and accommodation for 30 crewmembers.

It also boasts an innovative design with the funnel taking up minimal space at the stern and the bridge and the accommodation block placed well forward to ensure fuel-efficient operations and to maximise cargo capacity.