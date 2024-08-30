Maersk christens newest methanol-fuelled ultra-large containership
Danish shipping company A.P. Moller Maersk formally named a new ultra-large containership (ULCS) in a ceremony at the Port of Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 27.
Alette Mærsk is the third in a series of vessels that also includes lead ship Ane Mærsk and Antonia Mærsk, which were delivered earlier this year. The newbuild has a length of 350 metres, a beam of 53.5 metres, a draught of 18 metres, capacity for 16,592 TEUs, and accommodation for 30 crewmembers.
It also boasts an innovative design with the funnel taking up minimal space at the stern and the bridge and the accommodation block placed well forward to ensure fuel-efficient operations and to maximise cargo capacity.
The ship is powered by a Hyundai-MAN B&W 8G95ME-C10.5-LGIM-EGRTC eight-cylinder, dual-fuel engine with a rated output of 44,187 kW, delivering a service speed of 21 knots. The engine can also run on traditional marine fuel in addition to methanol, ensuring operational flexibility.
The vessel honours Alette Mærsk Mc-Kinney Sørensen, great-granddaughter of A.P. Møller, founder of the A.P. Moller Group.