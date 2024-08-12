Maersk takes delivery of methanol-fuelled newbuild

Antonia Mærsk belongs to a new series of large methanol-enabled ships that will be delivered to Maersk between 2024 and 2025 following construction at South Korea's HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. This is in line with the company's goal of reducing emissions during operations with a target of achieving "net zero" greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

As with earlier sister Ane Mærsk, Antonia Mærsk has a length of 350 metres, a beam of 53.5 metres, a draught of 18 metres, capacity for 16,592 TEUs, and accommodation for 30 crewmembers. It also boasts an innovative design with the funnel taking up minimal space at the stern and the bridge and the accommodation block placed well forward to ensure fuel-efficient operations and to maximise cargo capacity.