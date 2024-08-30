COSCO Shipping orders 12 methanol-fuelled 14,000TEU boxships

All 12 ships are scheduled to be delivered between May 2027 and March 2029 in fulfilment of a contract worth approximately US$2.154 billion. They will be operated primarily on COSCO Shipping's Latin America routes.

Each vessel will have an LOA of 335.9 metres, a beam of 51 metres, a capacity of 14,100 TEUs, a bow wind shield, an air lubrication system, a shore power charging system, an intelligent ship management system, and advanced systems that protect against cybersecurity threats. The ships will also be fitted with dual-fuel engines that can also operate on methanol.