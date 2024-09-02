CMA CGM welcomes LNG-fuelled 2,000TEU ship to fleet

Like sister ship CMA CGM Mermaid, which was handed over earlier this year, CMA CGM Alhambra has its superstructure, along with the bridge and the accommodation spaces, placed at the front. This arrangement ensures better aerodynamic performance and higher loading capacity compared to a vessel of conventional architecture.

The vessel has a length of 204.29 metres, a beam of 29.6 metres, and capacity for 2,000 TEUs. It can also load 45-foot containers that can be loaded on trailers, thus offering a more energy-efficient alternative to road transport in Europe and the Mediterranean region.