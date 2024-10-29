Container Vessel News Roundup | October 29 – Focus on Asia: deliveries from China and South Korea plus newbuilding orders from Singapore

X-Press Feeders orders six 11,000TEU newbuildings from Chinese yard

Singapore shipping company X-Press Feeders has awarded China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) a contract for the construction of six container vessels in a series.

The ships are scheduled to be delivered to X-Press Feeders between the third quarter of 2027 and the fourth quarter of 2028. Each vessel will have a capacity of 11,000 TEUs, a desulphurisation system, and a propulsion system that can be configured in the future to operate on methanol fuel.

Each ship will have a purchase price of approximately US$130 million.

This order for six new 11,000TEU ships follows a separate one for four sister vessels placed by X-Press Feeders with SWS earlier this year.