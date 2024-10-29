Container Vessel News Roundup | October 29 – Focus on Asia: deliveries from China and South Korea plus newbuilding orders from Singapore
Deliveries include two new feeder ships and a large carrier for two separate operators in Denmark. Two Chinese yards secure orders from both local and overseas customers. Finally, a methanol-powered inland vessel takes to the water for the first time.
X-Press Feeders orders six 11,000TEU newbuildings from Chinese yard
Singapore shipping company X-Press Feeders has awarded China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) a contract for the construction of six container vessels in a series.
The ships are scheduled to be delivered to X-Press Feeders between the third quarter of 2027 and the fourth quarter of 2028. Each vessel will have a capacity of 11,000 TEUs, a desulphurisation system, and a propulsion system that can be configured in the future to operate on methanol fuel.
Each ship will have a purchase price of approximately US$130 million.
This order for six new 11,000TEU ships follows a separate one for four sister vessels placed by X-Press Feeders with SWS earlier this year.
New methanol-fuelled inland containership launched in China
A new container vessel capable of operating in inland waters was recently launched by the Shipbuilding Industrial Park of Zhijiang City in China's Hubei province.
Minhou will be fitted with a dual-fuel propulsion system that can run on either diesel or methanol. Upon completion, the ship will have an LOA of 130 metres, a full load displacement of 10,629 tonnes, and a capacity of 440 TEUs.
Construction of Minhou is being undertaken in compliance with China Classification Society rules.
China's COSCO orders six 13,600TEU boxships from local yard
China's COSCO Shipping Container Lines has awarded China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) subsidiary Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding a contract for the construction of six container vessels in a series.
The ships will each have an LOA of 336 metres, a beam of 51 metres, a depth of 30.2 metres, and a capacity pf 14,096 TEUs including up to 2,000 reefer containers.
DP World welcomes two newbuilds to feeder service fleet
UAE port and marine services provider DP World recently welcomed two newly built container vessels to its Marine Services fleet. Navios Utmost and Navios Unite have been officially named in ceremony at Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard in Zhoushan, China, and will be operated by DP World's Danish subsidiary the Unifeeder Group.
Maersk christens newest methanol-powered boxship
Danish shipping company A.P. Moller Maersk held a formal naming ceremony for its newest ultra-large containership (ULCS) at Port of Felixstowe in the UK on Wednesday, October 9.
Alexandra Mærsk belongs to a series of methanol-capable, dual-fuel ships that also include Ane Mærsk, Antonia Mærsk, and Alette Mærsk, which were delivered earlier this year following completion at South Korea's HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. The acquisition of the ships is in line with Maersk’s goal of reducing emissions during operations with a target of achieving "net zero" greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.