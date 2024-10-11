Maersk christens newest methanol-powered boxship
Danish shipping company A.P. Moller Maersk held a formal naming ceremony for its newest ultra-large containership (ULCS) at Port of Felixstowe in the UK on Wednesday, October 9.
Alexandra Mærsk belongs to a series of methanol-capable, dual-fuel ships that also include Ane Mærsk, Antonia Mærsk, and Alette Mærsk, which were delivered earlier this year following completion at South Korea's HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. The acquisition of the ships is in line with Maersk’s goal of reducing emissions during operations with a target of achieving "net zero" greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.
The ULCS has a length of 350 metres, a beam of 53.5 metres, a draught of 18 metres, capacity for 16,592 TEUs, and accommodation for 30 crewmembers. It also boasts an innovative design with the funnel taking up minimal space at the stern and the bridge and the accommodation block placed well forward to ensure fuel-efficient operations and to maximise cargo capacity.
Two methanol fuel tanks located forward of the engine room and with a total capacity of 16,000 cubic metres will allow the vessel to sail up to 23,000 nautical miles. Also, the ship's operation on methanol can help reduce emissions of CO2 by as much as 280 tonnes per day compared to a similar-sized vessel running on heavy fuel oil.