Maersk christens newest methanol-powered boxship

Alexandra Mærsk belongs to a series of methanol-capable, dual-fuel ships that also include Ane Mærsk, Antonia Mærsk, and Alette Mærsk, which were delivered earlier this year following completion at South Korea's HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. The acquisition of the ships is in line with Maersk’s goal of reducing emissions during operations with a target of achieving "net zero" greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

The ULCS has a length of 350 metres, a beam of 53.5 metres, a draught of 18 metres, capacity for 16,592 TEUs, and accommodation for 30 crewmembers. It also boasts an innovative design with the funnel taking up minimal space at the stern and the bridge and the accommodation block placed well forward to ensure fuel-efficient operations and to maximise cargo capacity.