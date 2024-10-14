DP World welcomes two newbuilds to feeder service fleet

DP World said the vessels' hull optimisation and energy-saving technologies are also designed to maximise fuel efficiency and minimise their carbon footprint. For example, the company expects Navios Utmost to save approximately 1,700 tonnes of bunker fuel annually, leading to a 15 to 20 per cent reduction in its carbon emissions for its intended routes.

The compact design also allows for greater manoeuvrability and access to smaller ports, including inland terminals, opening new opportunities to expand supply chain networks.

Navios Utmost will be integrated into Unifeeder’s Far East Madras Express Service (FME) while Navios Unite will join the company's Asian Gulf India Service (AGI).