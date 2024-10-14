DP World welcomes two newbuilds to feeder service fleet
UAE port and marine services provider DP World recently welcomed two newly built container vessels to its Marine Services fleet. Navios Utmost and Navios Unite have been officially named in ceremony at Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard in Zhoushan, China, and will be operated by DP World's Danish subsidiary the Unifeeder Group.
The acquisition of the new containersips is part of DP World's fleet renewal plan to deploy more efficient vessels as the company continues to test alternative fuels and monitor the availability of fuel supplies.
Navios Utmost and Navios Unite belong to a series of compact gearless container vessels that feature cutting-edge maritime technologies designed to enhance cargo handling efficiency and reduce operational costs.
DP World said the vessels' hull optimisation and energy-saving technologies are also designed to maximise fuel efficiency and minimise their carbon footprint. For example, the company expects Navios Utmost to save approximately 1,700 tonnes of bunker fuel annually, leading to a 15 to 20 per cent reduction in its carbon emissions for its intended routes.
The compact design also allows for greater manoeuvrability and access to smaller ports, including inland terminals, opening new opportunities to expand supply chain networks.
Navios Utmost will be integrated into Unifeeder’s Far East Madras Express Service (FME) while Navios Unite will join the company's Asian Gulf India Service (AGI).