Container Vessel News Roundup | March 19 – Reefer ship deliveries and orders, Russian Arctic-capable design and more

Newbuilds have been delivered to operators in France and Cyprus as Greek and Taiwanese owners have placed orders for additional ships. A Russian builder has meanwhile unveiled design images of a vessel capable of navigating along the Northern Sea Route that links Europe and Asia.
Euroseas has signed a contract for the construction of two specialised 2,800 TEU high-reefer containerships to be built at Huanghai Shipbuilding in China. The vessels are scheduled to be delivered in June and August 2028, according to a company statement.
The total acquisition price for each of the two newbuildings is approximately $46 million. Euroseas stated that the investment will be financed through a combination of debt and equity.
The newbuilding contract also provides the company with the option to order up to four additional vessels of similar size within a short period of time. These potential additions could feature high reefer plugs or a conventional design.
Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation has announced that its board of directors approved a plan to purchase six 13,000 TEU class LNG dual-fuel vessels.
These new vessels are intended to replace older ships and units with expiring charters that range from 4,250 to 6,500 TEU. Yang Ming expects the 13,000 TEU class to serve as the "backbone of its East-West services".
Designers belonging to Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) have unveiled images of a new container vessel capable of navigating along the Northern Sea Route, the 5,600-kilometre Arctic shipping corridor that provides the shortest possible passage between Asia and Europe.
Following completion, the vessel will be operated by Rosatom Arctic, a shipping division under Russian state-owned atomic energy firm Rosatom.
The ship will have a capacity of 4,800 TEUs and a hull reinforced to Arc7 ice class requirements to permit safe navigation through surface ice of between 1.5 and 1.7 metres in thickness.
Cyprus-based Cool Carriers has taken delivery of a new reefer container vessel built by Japan's Kitanihon Shipbuilding.
Snow Flower is the first ship in a new series of container vessels to be ordered by Cool Carriers from the same builder.
Each vessel in the series is designed to safely carry 5,000 high-cube pallets of perishable fruit, along with up to 168 reefer containers, at a service speed of 18 knots. Two vessels have capacities of over 630,000 cubic feet (18,000 cubic metres), while five have capacities of 660,000 cubic feet (19,000 cubic metres).
French container liner company the CMA CGM Group has formally named a new container vessel built by South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Samho.
CMA CGM Osmium is the latest example in a series of 12 container vessels. The ships are fitted with dual-fuel engines that can also run on methanol.
CMA CGM Iron, the first ship in the series, was handed over last year and has since been operating between Asia and the Persian Gulf.