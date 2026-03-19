Container Vessel News Roundup | March 19 – Reefer ship deliveries and orders, Russian Arctic-capable design and more

Newbuilds have been delivered to operators in France and Cyprus as Greek and Taiwanese owners have placed orders for additional ships. A Russian builder has meanwhile unveiled design images of a vessel capable of navigating along the Northern Sea Route that links Europe and Asia.

Euroseas places order for two high-reefer capacity containerships in China

Euroseas has signed a contract for the construction of two specialised 2,800 TEU high-reefer containerships to be built at Huanghai Shipbuilding in China. The vessels are scheduled to be delivered in June and August 2028, according to a company statement.

The total acquisition price for each of the two newbuildings is approximately $46 million. Euroseas stated that the investment will be financed through a combination of debt and equity.

The newbuilding contract also provides the company with the option to order up to four additional vessels of similar size within a short period of time. These potential additions could feature high reefer plugs or a conventional design.