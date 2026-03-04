CMA CGM christens methanol-powered 13,000TEU newbuild

French container liner company the CMA CGM Group has formally named a new container vessel built by South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Samho.
CMA CGM Osmium is the latest example in a series of 12 container vessels. The ships are fitted with dual-fuel engines that can also run on methanol.
CMA CGM Iron, the first ship in the series, was handed over last year and has since been operating between Asia and the Persian Gulf.
The Malta-registered vessel has an LOA of 335 metres, a beam of 51 metres, a draught of 15 metres, and a capacity 13,000 TEUs. She and her sisters were delivered progressively to CMA CGM beginning in 2025.
CMA CGM Omsium will be operated between Asia and Mexico while CMA CGM Silver, CMA CGM Copper and CMA CGM Gold, the three remaining ships in the series, are still under various stages of construction and will be delivered later this year.