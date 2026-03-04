CMA CGM christens methanol-powered 13,000TEU newbuild

French container liner company the CMA CGM Group has formally named a new container vessel built by South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Samho.

CMA CGM Osmium is the latest example in a series of 12 container vessels. The ships are fitted with dual-fuel engines that can also run on methanol.

CMA CGM Iron, the first ship in the series, was handed over last year and has since been operating between Asia and the Persian Gulf.