Russian design firm unveils Arctic-capable containership concept

Designers belonging to Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) have unveiled images of a new container vessel capable of navigating along the Northern Sea Route, the 5,600-kilometre Arctic shipping corridor that provides the shortest possible passage between Asia and Europe.

Following completion, the vessel will be operated by Rosatom Arctic, a shipping division under Russian state-owned atomic energy firm Rosatom.

The ship will have a capacity of 4,800 TEUs and a hull reinforced to Arc7 ice class requirements to permit safe navigation through surface ice of between 1.5 and 1.7 metres in thickness.