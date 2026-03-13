Yang Ming to order six new LNG dual-fuel containerships

The shipping firm is working toward mid- to long-term goals of operating a 124-vessel fleet with a capacity of 1.25 million TEU by 2032. It also aims to secure a global container market share of between three and 3.5 per cent by that time.

Yang Ming noted the 13,000 TEU ships are compatible with the existing 10,000 TEU fleet and offer deployment flexibility across major trade lanes. Such routes include services between Asia and the US East and West Coasts, South America, and the Mediterranean.

The company further remarked that advanced energy-saving designs will be incorporated into the vessels to reduce fuel consumption. Deliveries of the carrier's LNG fleet are scheduled to begin this year.