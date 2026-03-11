Cool Carriers takes delivery of first unit in new reefer ship series

Deliveries of the remaining three ships are scheduled to take place until 2028.

The vessels will feature modern hull and propulsion designs, including energy-efficient engines engineered to meet stringent IMO and EU environmental regulations through to 2030 and beyond.

This delivery forms part of Cool Carriers’ ongoing fleet renewal strategy, which the company said will ensure continued competitiveness in the specialised reefer segment.

Following this order, the company will have a total of seven vessels on order, with two scheduled for delivery in the remainder of 2026.