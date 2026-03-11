Cool Carriers takes delivery of first unit in new reefer ship series

Cyprus-based Cool Carriers has taken delivery of a new reefer container vessel built by Japan's Kitanihon Shipbuilding.
Snow Flower is the first ship in a new series of container vessels to be ordered by Cool Carriers from the same builder.
Each vessel in the series is designed to safely carry 5,000 high-cube pallets of perishable fruit, along with up to 168 reefer containers, at a service speed of 18 knots. Two vessels have capacities of over 630,000 cubic feet (18,000 cubic metres), while five have capacities of 660,000 cubic feet (19,000 cubic metres).
Deliveries of the remaining three ships are scheduled to take place until 2028.
The vessels will feature modern hull and propulsion designs, including energy-efficient engines engineered to meet stringent IMO and EU environmental regulations through to 2030 and beyond.
This delivery forms part of Cool Carriers’ ongoing fleet renewal strategy, which the company said will ensure continued competitiveness in the specialised reefer segment.
Following this order, the company will have a total of seven vessels on order, with two scheduled for delivery in the remainder of 2026.