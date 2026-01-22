Container Vessel News Roundup | January 22 – Chinese orders plus deliveries from Japan and Korea

New ships have been delivered to owners in Denmark and Japan while two Chinese operators have placed orders with three local yards. Another recent transaction saw the change in the ownership of a vessel still under construction.

China Merchants Energy to order four containerships for $185m

China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) has placed an order for four new 3,000 TEU container vessels. The company announced on January 21, 2026, that its wholly owned subsidiaries will enter into shipbuilding agreements with subsidiaries of China Merchants Industry Group (CMI) for the construction of the conventional-fuel ships.

The total project investment is expected not to exceed CNY1.324 billion ($185.4 million), according to the company. The vessels, which will be equipped with exhaust gas scrubbers, are scheduled for delivery in 2027 or 2028.

CMES stated the investment is necessary to, "further optimise the capacity structure of the company’s container fleet, improve route deployment, and enhance the market competitiveness of its container shipping business".