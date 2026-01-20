China Merchants Energy to order four containerships for $185m

China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) has placed an order for four new 3,000 TEU container vessels. The company announced on January 21, 2026, that its wholly owned subsidiaries will enter into shipbuilding agreements with subsidiaries of China Merchants Industry Group (CMI) for the construction of the conventional-fuel ships.
The total project investment is expected not to exceed CNY1.324 billion ($185.4 million), according to the company. The vessels, which will be equipped with exhaust gas scrubbers, are scheduled for delivery in 2027 or 2028.
CMES stated the investment is necessary to, "further optimise the capacity structure of the company’s container fleet, improve route deployment, and enhance the market competitiveness of its container shipping business".
The board of directors approved the proposal during a meeting on January 20, 2026. Because both CMI and CMES are controlled by China Merchants Group, the transaction is classified as a related-party matter.
CMES stated it selected CMI after conducting enquiries with several shipyards. The company noted that the selected shipbuilder offered earlier delivery schedules and reliable shipbuilding capabilities.
The final price and terms will be defined in the shipbuilding agreement, though the board stated the current price ceiling is "fair and commercially reasonable".
The project will be funded through internal funds and external financing, with payments made in five instalments based on milestones such as keel laying and launching, the board stated. CMES said the new capacity will be used to upgrade existing routes once the vessels enter service.