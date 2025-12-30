MSC subsidiary acquires 14,000 TEU vessel order from LC Logistics

Hong Kong-listed LC Logistics announced on December 30, 2025 that its subsidiary, Lehang Boundless, entered an agreement with Blue Anchor. Under the agreement, Lehang Boundless will novate all rights and obligations for a vessel to Blue Anchor.

The vessel is a large container ship with a capacity of 14,000 TEU, identified as hull number H2872. It is currently under construction, and the unaudited net book value as of December 9, 2025, is $43.44 million.