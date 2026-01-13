Maersk christens final dual-fuel containership in series

It also boasts an innovative design with the funnel taking up minimal space at the stern and the bridge and the accommodation block placed well forward to ensure fuel-efficient operations and to maximise cargo capacity.

Maersk said the vessel's design closely resembles that of an earlier class, from which Maersk has received a total of 12 dual-fuel vessels, all also built by HHI.

The company said the only significant difference is the wider beam, which allows the newer ships to carry more containers (17,480 TEUs compared to 16,000 TEUs on the earlier Ane Mærsk and her sisters).