Maersk christens final dual-fuel containership in series

Danish shipping company A.P. Moller Maersk has formally named the newest container vessel to join its fleet.
Barcelona Mærsk is the sixth and final ship in a series of dual-fuel container vessels ordered by Maersk from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries of South Korea. Berlin Mærsk, the first ship in the series was handed over in 2024.
The newbuild has a length of 350 metres, a beam of 53.5 metres, a draught of 18 metres, a capacity of 17,480 TEUs, and accommodation for 30 crewmembers.
It also boasts an innovative design with the funnel taking up minimal space at the stern and the bridge and the accommodation block placed well forward to ensure fuel-efficient operations and to maximise cargo capacity.
Maersk said the vessel's design closely resembles that of an earlier class, from which Maersk has received a total of 12 dual-fuel vessels, all also built by HHI.
The company said the only significant difference is the wider beam, which allows the newer ships to carry more containers (17,480 TEUs compared to 16,000 TEUs on the earlier Ane Mærsk and her sisters).