COSCO Shipping Holdings orders 12 LNG dual-fuel containerships

COSCO Shipping Holdings has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, COSCO Asset Management, entered into shipbuilding contracts on January 13, 2026 for the construction of 12 vessels. The contracts were signed with Jiangnan Shipyard and China Shipbuilding Trading for a consideration of approximately CNY1.4 billion ($193.9 million) per vessel.

The aggregate consideration for all 12 vessels is CNY16.8 billion. The group plans to obtain external financing for up to 60 per cent of the contract price for each vessel, with the remaining 40 per cent funded by internal resources.

Payments will be made in cash across six instalments based on construction progress. 50 per cent of the price is to be paid across the first five instalments, while the final 50 per cent is due upon delivery.