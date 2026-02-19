Container Vessel News Roundup | February 20 – Focus on Asian yards: delivery to French owner, Chinese electric ship trials and more

A French owner has taken delivery of its newest ship while placing orders for additional vessels to be built in India. A new electric vessel has entered sea trials in China and construction has begun on a dual-fuel ship for a Singaporean customer. Lastly, a South Korean builder has secured orders from an undisclosed European operator.

CMA CGM feeder containership order at Indian yard finalised

India's Cochin Shipyard signed a formal contract with CMA CGM on February 18, for the design and construction of six feeder container vessels. The agreement follows a letter of intent originally reached on October 14, 2025, to supply the French carrier with new tonnage.

The shipyard reported that the project is valued at more than INR20 billion ($241 million) based on its internal classification criteria. The project at Cochin Shipyard will be run with the technical cooperation of the South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.