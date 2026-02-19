Container Vessel News Roundup | February 20 – Focus on Asian yards: delivery to French owner, Chinese electric ship trials and more

A French owner has taken delivery of its newest ship while placing orders for additional vessels to be built in India. A new electric vessel has entered sea trials in China and construction has begun on a dual-fuel ship for a Singaporean customer. Lastly, a South Korean builder has secured orders from an undisclosed European operator.
India's Cochin Shipyard signed a formal contract with CMA CGM on February 18, for the design and construction of six feeder container vessels. The agreement follows a letter of intent originally reached on October 14, 2025, to supply the French carrier with new tonnage.
The shipyard reported that the project is valued at more than INR20 billion ($241 million) based on its internal classification criteria. The project at Cochin Shipyard will be run with the technical cooperation of the South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.
HJ Shipbuilding and Construction (HJSC) announced on February 11 that it has signed a construction contract with an unnamed European shipowner for two 10,100 TEU container ships. The total value of the agreement is KRW353.2 billion ($264.9 million).
The deal includes an option for two further vessels of the same specification. This order is described as the first time that a large container carrier exceeding 10,000 TEU will be built at the Yeongdo Shipyard.
The vessels will feature a hull design intended to improve fuel efficiency for the shipping industry. HJSC stated the ships will be fitted with scrubbers and desulphurisation facilities to meet International Maritime Organisation regulations.
China's Jiangxi Jiangxin Shipbuilding has begun conducting sea trials of a new container vessel fitted with all-electric propulsion.
Ningyuan Dian Kun (宁远电鲲) is currently off Shanghai and will be delivered to Ningbo Ocean Shipping upon completion. According to Jiangxi Jiangxin Shipbuilding, the ship is the first 10,000-ton electric container vessel to be built and operated in China.
The ship has an LOA of 127.8 metres, a beam of 21.6 metres, a depth of 10.5 metres, and a capacity of 740 TEUs. Ten containerised batteries with a combined capacity of 19,000 kWh will drive two permanent magnet motors to deliver speeds of up to 11.5 knots.
China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding has begun construction of a new dual-fuel container vessel ordered by Singapore-based shipping company Pacific International Lines (PIL).
The ship will be the second unit in a new series of 9,000TEU vessels ordered by PIL.
The completed ship will have an LOA of approximately 274 metres, a beam of 45.6 metres, a depth of 24.8 metres, and a range of 13,000 nautical miles. Up to 1,308 refrigerated containers can be carried on board.
French container liner company CMA CGM took delivery of a new container vessel from China's Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company on Wednesday, January 21.
CMA CGM Monte Cristo belongs to a series of 12 containerships ordered by CMA CGM. Six of the ships were built by Jiangnan Shipbuilding, with the final one of these, CMA CGM Laguna, being delivered in 2024.
The newbuild has an LOA of 366 metres, a beam of 51 metres, and a dual-fuel propulsion system that can run on methanol as well as conventional fuel oil.