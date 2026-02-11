Sea trials begin for China's first 10,000-ton electric containership

China's Jiangxi Jiangxin Shipbuilding has begun conducting sea trials of a new container vessel fitted with all-electric propulsion.

Ningyuan Dian Kun (宁远电鲲) is currently off Shanghai and will be delivered to Ningbo Ocean Shipping upon completion. According to Jiangxi Jiangxin Shipbuilding, the ship is the first 10,000-ton electric container vessel to be built and operated in China.

The ship has an LOA of 127.8 metres, a beam of 21.6 metres, a depth of 10.5 metres, and a capacity of 740 TEUs. Ten containerised batteries with a combined capacity of 19,000 kWh will drive two permanent magnet motors to deliver speeds of up to 11.5 knots.