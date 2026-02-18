CMA CGM feeder containership order at Indian yard finalised

India's Cochin Shipyard signed a formal contract with CMA CGM on February 18, for the design and construction of six feeder container vessels. The agreement follows a letter of intent originally reached on October 14, 2025, to supply the French carrier with new tonnage.
The shipyard reported that the project is valued at more than INR20 billion ($241 million) based on its internal classification criteria. The project at Cochin Shipyard will be run with the technical cooperation of the South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.
Each vessel will have a capacity of approximately 1,700 TEU and will be powered by liquefied natural gas engines. CMA CGM previously said that the order makes it the first major foreign carrier to commission LNG vessels from an Indian shipyard.
Cochin Shipyard stated that the first vessel is to be delivered in 36 months. The remaining ships are expected to be completed within 64 months of the contract signing date, it added.