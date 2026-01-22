CMA CGM takes delivery of new methanol-powered containership

French container liner company CMA CGM took delivery of a new container vessel from China's Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company on Wednesday, January 21.

CMA CGM Monte Cristo belongs to a series of 12 containerships ordered by CMA CGM. Six of the ships were built by Jiangnan Shipbuilding, with the final one of these, CMA CGM Laguna, being delivered in 2024.

The newbuild has an LOA of 366 metres, a beam of 51 metres, and a dual-fuel propulsion system that can run on methanol as well as conventional fuel oil.