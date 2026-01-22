CMA CGM takes delivery of new methanol-powered containership

French container liner company CMA CGM took delivery of a new container vessel from China's Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company on Wednesday, January 21.
CMA CGM Monte Cristo belongs to a series of 12 containerships ordered by CMA CGM. Six of the ships were built by Jiangnan Shipbuilding, with the final one of these, CMA CGM Laguna, being delivered in 2024.
The newbuild has an LOA of 366 metres, a beam of 51 metres, and a dual-fuel propulsion system that can run on methanol as well as conventional fuel oil.
The methanol is kept in a fuel tank with a total capacity of 11,000 cubic metres. This will enable the ship to sail one-way from the Far East to the US East Coast without refuelling.
The ship has a maximum cargo capacity of 16,136 TEUs, including up to 1,000 refrigerated containers. She is also equipped with an intelligent ship management system, which will help ensure real-time monitoring and precise control of the various onboard systems.
The accommodation block consists 10 decks and also features a large sports area for use by the crew.