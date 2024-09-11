CMA CGM christens 15,000TEU dual-fuel newbuild

CMA CGM Laguna is the final ship in a series of six built by the same shipyard for CMA CGM. Like its sisters, the newbuild has an LOA of 366 metres, a beam of 51 metres, and a dual-fuel propulsion system that can also run and on LNG and can deliver a service speed of 22 knots.

One notable feature is the intelligent control by exhaust recycling (ICER) system, which can help reduce methane slip in gas mode by as much as 50 per cent and greenhouse gas emissions by 28 per cent.