Security Vessel News Roundup | September 3 – US and Australian landing craft plus Russian Navy's new surface ships

Australia has delivered a new landing craft vessel to Tonga, with an official handover ceremony taking place at the Masefield Naval Base on September 2.

According to Australia’s Department of Defence, the VOEA Late, which was provided under the Pacific maritime security program (PMSP), is expected to enhance Tonga’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capabilities. The vessel is also intended to improve the nation’s ability to deter, detect, and disrupt illegal maritime activities in the region.