Australia delivers new landing craft vessel to Tonga
Australia has delivered a new landing craft vessel to Tonga, with an official handover ceremony taking place at the Masefield Naval Base on September 2.
According to Australia’s Department of Defence, the VOEA Late, which was provided under the Pacific maritime security program (PMSP), is expected to enhance Tonga’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capabilities. The vessel is also intended to improve the nation’s ability to deter, detect, and disrupt illegal maritime activities in the region.
The Australian Government will provide a comprehensive package of through-life maintenance and sustainment for the vessel, as well as training for Tonga Royal Navy crew members.
Susan Bodell, First Assistant Secretary Pacific Division at Defence, stated that the delivery highlighted Australia’s commitment to supporting its Pacific partners’ maritime security.
The delivery follows the completion of comprehensive training undertaken by Tonga Royal Navy personnel at the Australian Maritime College in Tasmania. The training equipped the crew with the necessary skills to safely operate the vessel.