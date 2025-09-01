Austal USA launches US Navy landing craft utility vessel

Austal USA has launched the company’s first US Navy landing craft utility vessel, LCU 1710, at its ship manufacturing facility in Mobile, Alabama. The launch, which took place on August 22, marks the first of twelve Navy LCUs under a $91.5 million contract awarded to the company in 2023. Austal USA currently has three LCUs under construction.

Landing craft utility vessels are carried aboard amphibious assault ships to an objective area and are used across a range of military operations to deliver vehicles, personnel, and cargo from sea to shore and back. The company stated that these connectors provide a heavy-lift capability and can carry a similar payload capacity to several C-17 aircraft.