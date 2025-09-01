US Navy takes delivery of 15th LCAC 100-class landing craft

The US Navy recently took delivery of a new landing craft air cushion (LCAC) built by New Orleans-based Textron Systems Corporation.

LCAC 114 is the 15th vessel in the LCAC 100-class. Like its sisters, it has an LOA of 92 feet (28 metres), a beam of 48 feet (15 metres), a height of 26 feet (7.9 metres), and four crewmembers consisting of a pilot, a co-pilot, a loadmaster and a deck engineer.